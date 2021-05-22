Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

