Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 483 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,040. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

