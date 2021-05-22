Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $147.97 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.