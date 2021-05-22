Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 500,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

