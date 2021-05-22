Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $3.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.70. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,690.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

WLK stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 337,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

