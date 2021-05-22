Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

