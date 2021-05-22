Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0488 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $10,314.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.82 or 0.06202353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.59 or 0.01706091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00458879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00157409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00621329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00449689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00385894 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,838,176 coins and its circulating supply is 29,720,864 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

