nYFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,044.82 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $358,044.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00888543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N0031USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.