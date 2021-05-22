ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00405440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00193001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00860083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

