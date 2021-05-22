Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

