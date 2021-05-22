Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.01. 3,682,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,676. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.