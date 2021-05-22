Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

