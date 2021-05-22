Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.