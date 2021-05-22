Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,996 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

