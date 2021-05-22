L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.L Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of LB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 5,825,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

