Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 9,442,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,042,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

