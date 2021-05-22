ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

