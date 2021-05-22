Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $163.86 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.