OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.60. 2,708,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

