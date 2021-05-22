Main Street Research LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. 2,600,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,720. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.