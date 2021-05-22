KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $23.86 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.66 or 0.00880305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 125,886,002,940 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

