Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.63 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $1.85 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00403567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00190879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00849142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

