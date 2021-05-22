Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $204.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.