Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $9,070,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 808,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

