Sound Shore Management Inc CT Acquires Shares of 1,289,975 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,012,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 91,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 148,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

