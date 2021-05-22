Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

