Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 339.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

