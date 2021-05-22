Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 802,904 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 10.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $193,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

AMAT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

