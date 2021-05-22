Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

