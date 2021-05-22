Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13,722.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

