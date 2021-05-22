Callisto Network Market Cap Hits $32.36 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $32.36 million and $188,812.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.82 or 0.06194935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00158266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.