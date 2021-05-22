Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,877 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

