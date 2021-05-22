WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. 2,294,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.