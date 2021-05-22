Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 394,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

