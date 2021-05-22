Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,091 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $142,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

