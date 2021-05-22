Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 96,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

