Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 362.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $725.22. The stock had a trading volume of 621,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,223. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

