ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,473 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. 26,751,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,382,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.