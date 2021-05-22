Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

