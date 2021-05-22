Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,991. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

