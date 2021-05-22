Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Rachel L. Brand Sells 7,500 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

