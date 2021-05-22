Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

