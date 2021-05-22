Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,660 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

