RE Advisers Corp Sells 17,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $78,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.24. 1,020,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.54. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.