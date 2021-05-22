Main Street Research LLC Buys 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $580.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $675.81 and its 200-day moving average is $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

