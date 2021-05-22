Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

XNCR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 139,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $9,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

