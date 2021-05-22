Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $152.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $78,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

