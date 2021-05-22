Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 201,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

