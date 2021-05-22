Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,303.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,994.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.