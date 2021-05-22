Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 92,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 214,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.85. 6,317,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

